Lady Bobcats defeat Illinois Central on day 2 of tournament

Jones County Junior College softball defeated Illinois Central 10-2 Thursday, on the second day of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Traceway Park in Clinton.

The Lady Bobcats will face LSU-Eunice Friday in a winner's bracket game.

Karli Perque got the win, pitching all six innings. She allowed two runs, five hits, no walks and struck out three, improving to 22-2.

