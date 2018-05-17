Raleigh police officer killed in on-duty accident

Nearly three dozen people graduated Friday from the 15th Circuit Drug Court in Picayune. The graduation ceremony was held at Resurrection Life Church.More >>
A crash involving an 18-wheeler tanker and a car has Highway 13 shut down near Wiggins.More >>
A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing in Jones County has been found safe.More >>
Police at the University of Southern Mississippi are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery was reported on campus Thursday night. University police responded to the robbery in the Century Park North parking lot, according to an Eagle Alert sent by the University. The suspects were armed with handguns and were last seen running from the scene heading south on Championship Lane. The Eagle Alert described the suspects as two African-American men, each appro...More >>
