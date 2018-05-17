Raleigh police officer killed in on-duty accident

The town's attorney, David Garner, said specific details are not being released due to the ongoing investigation, but they did say that Morris is the only person that was involved in the crash. (Photo source: WLBT)

Officer E.P. Morris died in a fiery crash on duty on Highway 18 East in Raleigh just before noon. (Photo source: Misty Graham)

During a week celebrating the lives and bravery of police officers nationwide, the Raleigh Police Department lost one of its own on Thursday. Officer E.P. Morris died in an on-duty crash on Highway 18 East in Raleigh just before noon.

"It's devastating. It's devastated our town," Raleigh resident Misty Graham said. "We are such a small town and when you lose someone like that so tragically, it's hard."

The longtime law enforcement officer had been with the Raleigh Police force for less than two years.

"I live right down the road from where it happened. It was total devastation," Graham said. "He some how wrecked and the car caught on fire."

As black ribbons covered the front door to the department, residents said Morris will never be forgotten.

"Very happy man. He was always smiling," Graham said. "Always smiling, always speaking to somebody. Just real nice."

"Naturally, it's always a tragedy when any life is lost," Garner said. "We are especially sensitive to the fact this was a member of the law enforcement community, who had dedicated his life to serving others. It's always a great tragedy to see one who gave the ultimate sacrifice to the service of the public."

"He's going to be missed, greatly," Graham said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. We will continue to keep you updated on any new developments.

