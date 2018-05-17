Gov. Bryant, USM athletics administrators react to sports betting in Mississippi

Governor Phil Bryant and some college sports administrators are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision earlier this week, giving states the option of approving sports betting.

Mississippi changed a law last year, allowing sports betting as part of a bill legalizing and regulating fantasy sports.

Betting would be restricted to the state's 28 licensed casinos.

Thursday, the State Gaming Commission released 21 pages of proposed regulations that are available for public comment.

"This was a state's rights issue, whether or not the federal government was going to tell the states what type of gaming they could have in their states and so, I think they made the right decision," Bryant said Wednesday.

"It's a little premature to say if it's going to affect it positively or negatively," said Stephen Pugh, a senior associate athletic director for external operations at the University of Southern Mississippi.

He said the NCAA has betting rules in place now for student-athletes, but he said there will likely be additional rules.

"I know there will be a lot of things that we'll have to look at and make sure that we are staying in compliance with NCAA rules as a member institution," he said.

