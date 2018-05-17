Bassfield man charged with 5 counts of touching a child

Anthony Kemon Devon Davis, 23, was arrested after the Gulport Police Department received three complaints of Davis touching a child. (Photo source: GPD)

Gulport police arrested a Bassfield man charged with five counts of touching a child.

Anthony Kemon Devon Davis, 23, was arrested after the Gulport Police Department received three complaints of Davis touching a child, according to a Gulfport Police Dept. news release. Davis is accused of touching three victims under the age of 10 that he knew through family and friends.

A warrant was put out for Davis' arrest following an investigation and a $50,000 bond was set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray, according to the release. Davis turned himself in to police on May 16.

The investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

