Convicted felon admits to possessing stolen gun

A Hattiesburg man and convicted felon faces up to 10 years behind bars for having a stolen gun. Ulric Crossland, 27, pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett.

Crossland was arrested at a Lamar County apartment in July of 2017 during a search by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department and the Probation Division of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Mississippi, Crossland was found in possession of three firearms: a Romarm/Cugir 7.62x39 mm caliber rifle (with a high capacity magazine), a Taurus 9mm pistol and a Glock .40 caliber pistol.

Authorities said Crossland knew that both the Taurus and Glock pistols were stolen. The Glock had been stolen from a Mississippi Department of Corrections Probation Officer. Additionally, methamphetamine belonging to Crossland was found.

Less than four months later, Crossland was arrested again at a Forrest County motel during a multi-agency, city-wide detail in Hattiesburg regarding ongoing gang activity in the area.

According to the press release, agents smelled burnt marijuana and arrested Crossland, who was in the parking lot, for being a convicted felon in possession of a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol. Previously, Crossland had been convicted of felony "possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) while in possession of a firearm."

Crossland will be sentenced on September 6. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

