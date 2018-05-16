Three Jones County bridges reopen

Jones County announced the the opening of three bridges following bridge closures across the state. (Photo source: WDAM)

Jones County announced the the opening of three bridges following bridge closures across the state.

Bridges on Freedom Road, Masonite Lake Road and Stewart Drive have passed inspection and are officially open without load restrictions, according to Jones County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Rodney Parker.

“The Board of Supervisors are excited that these three bridges have been reinspected and officially opened by the office of state aid," said Chataura Sanders, Jones County chief communications officer. "We know that it’s a long process, but we are in progress and the Board of Supervisors are making moves."

Twenty-three bridges were closed as state road crews closed bridges across the state following an order signed by Gov. Phil Bryant on April 9. The order declared a state of emergency over bridge safety and ordered the immediate closure of more than 100 bridges throughout the state.

Twenty-three of those bridges were in Jones County.

“The board of supervisors are very excited that we are making progress," Sanders said. "We still have a long way to go, we have a few more bridges to repair or replace, but the process has started. We have bids, openings, they’re in the process.”

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.