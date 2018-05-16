Pine Belt agencies honor fallen officers

A wreath with patches from seven agencies was presented during the Pine Belt Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wednesday. Source: WDAM.

"All gave some, some gave all," Youlander Johnson said at the end of Wednesday's ceremony to honor fallen officers in the Pine Belt.

Johnson's son, Hattiesburg Officer Liquori Tate, is one of seventeen officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Forrest and Lamar Counties, dating back to 1927.

"It was more than just a job for Liquori. It was his honor, his calling and he really loved what he did for this community, everyday," said Johnson.

Tate was shot and killed, along with Hattiesburg Officer Benjamin Deen, during at traffic stop in May of 2015. Johnson said the ceremony is bittersweet.

"Even though I can't hold back the tears, they are still tears of joys for everybody in the surrounding community that are remembering Officer Deen and Officer Tate's sacrifice."

Members of seven law enforcement agencies from Forrest and Lamar Counties remembered their brothers and sisters in blue at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Wednesday afternoon, as flags at all city buildings in Hattiesburg were at half-staff.

"It's all about honoring the sacrifice and the loss that these officers give," said Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker. "They come out everyday, leave their families at home, leave their loved ones, come out to protect the communities"

21-gun salute at the Pine Belt Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The memorial ceremony honored the 17 fallen officers in Forrest and Lamar Counties. pic.twitter.com/5RXKs5bP5M — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) May 16, 2018

As names were read, seventeen officers carried a single white rose to represent the fallen heroes from the Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff's Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

"Lest we forget, if you remember that saying. Lest we forget, and we never want to forget," said Parker.

"He is my hero, and I am an honored mom who has raised a son who has gained such a high honor. Not just here in Hattiesburg, but for surrounding communities all over the world," said Johnson. "Who he stood for, what he stood for. His title. Dignity, honor and respect."

End of Watch:

Hattiesburg Police Department

Officer Jessie James Everett - March 9, 1952

Officer M.W. Vinson, Jr. - March 9, 1952

Sergeant David Anthony - May 23, 1973

Officer Benjamin J. Deen - May 9, 2015

Officer Liquori Tate - May 9, 2015

Forrest County Sheriff's Office

Howard Lee Hagwood - October 1, 1927

Stewart G. Coates - March 23, 1933

Frederick (Cotton) Humphrey - March 26, 1965

Johnny B. Watts - December 15, 1976

John R. Klem, III - September 15, 1985

Mississippi Highway Patrol

James H. Tingle - September 7, 1950

H.L. Duckworth - August 19, 1959

Billy Langham - December 31, 1981

Danny Nash - February 4, 1983

James K. Bounds - October 21, 1984

Ralph R. Newell - October 28, 1988

