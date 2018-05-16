Pine Belt agencies honor fallen officers

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -
"All gave some, some gave all," Youlander Johnson said at the end of Wednesday's ceremony to honor fallen officers in the Pine Belt.
Johnson's son, Hattiesburg Officer Liquori Tate, is one of seventeen officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Forrest and Lamar Counties, dating back to 1927.
"It was more than just a job for Liquori. It was his honor, his calling and he really loved what he did for this community, everyday," said Johnson.
Tate was shot and killed, along with Hattiesburg Officer Benjamin Deen, during at traffic stop in May of 2015. Johnson said the ceremony is bittersweet.
"Even though I can't hold back the tears, they are still tears of joys for everybody in the surrounding community that are remembering Officer Deen and Officer Tate's sacrifice."
Members of seven law enforcement agencies from Forrest and Lamar Counties remembered their brothers and sisters in blue at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Wednesday afternoon, as flags at all city buildings in Hattiesburg were at half-staff.
"It's all about honoring the sacrifice and the loss that these officers give," said Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker. "They come out everyday, leave their families at home, leave their loved ones, come out to protect the communities"
As names were read, seventeen officers carried a single white rose to represent the fallen heroes from the Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff's Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol.
"Lest we forget, if you remember that saying. Lest we forget, and we never want to forget," said Parker.
"He is my hero, and I am an honored mom who has raised a son who has gained such a high honor. Not just here in Hattiesburg, but for surrounding communities all over the world," said Johnson. "Who he stood for, what he stood for. His title. Dignity, honor and respect."
End of Watch:
Hattiesburg Police Department
- Officer Jessie James Everett - March 9, 1952
- Officer M.W. Vinson, Jr. - March 9, 1952
- Sergeant David Anthony - May 23, 1973
- Officer Benjamin J. Deen - May 9, 2015
- Officer Liquori Tate - May 9, 2015
Forrest County Sheriff's Office
- Howard Lee Hagwood - October 1, 1927
- Stewart G. Coates - March 23, 1933
- Frederick (Cotton) Humphrey - March 26, 1965
- Johnny B. Watts - December 15, 1976
- John R. Klem, III - September 15, 1985
Mississippi Highway Patrol
- James H. Tingle - September 7, 1950
- H.L. Duckworth - August 19, 1959
- Billy Langham - December 31, 1981
- Danny Nash - February 4, 1983
- James K. Bounds - October 21, 1984
- Ralph R. Newell - October 28, 1988
