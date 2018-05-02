Hattiesburg football coach taking on role as HPSD Athletic Coordinator

Tony Vance has been the head football coach at Hattiesburg High School for five years. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg Tigers head football coach Tony Vance is taking on another role in the Hattiesburg Public School District. The district announced Vance as the new athletic coordinator following unanimous board approval during Tuesday's school board meeting.

According to a HPSD news release, Vance will remain the head football coach at Hattiesburg High School.

"Tony Vance is an outstanding coach. His experience, his knowledge and his ability to work with student athletes will serve him well in this new role,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Williams said in the release.

Vance is coming off a historic season at Hattiesburg High. He led the Tigers to their first 5A South State Championship and first state championship appearance since 1998.

“I am excited and honored that Dr. Williams and the HPSD Board of Trustees is giving me this opportunity to serve as athletic coordinator. I have thoroughly enjoyed the past five years, and I look forward to working with our administrators, coaches and student-athletes in this new capacity as we continue to move our program forward,” Vance said in the release.

Vance was promoted to the new role nearly four months after Cheyenne Trussell left the district for the same position in the Starkville-Oktibbeha County School District in December.

Prior to coming to Hattiesburg Public School District, Vance served as assistant principal and athletic director in Charleston, MS. According to HPSD, he earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science both in Education from Mississippi Valley State University. He also completed the Mississippi Alternate Path to Quality School Leadership program through the Mississippi Community College Foundation.

