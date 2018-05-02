No bond for Columbia man charged with girlfriend's murder

Bond has been denied for the Columbia man accused of killing his girlfriend in Lamar County.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said Ace Joe Mallard, 46, was brought back to Lamar County from Florida on Tuesday night. A judge denied bond on that murder charge Wednesday morning.

Mallard is charged in the murder of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Tracy Brown. Brown was found shot to death in a home on Meredith Circle around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to Rigel.

Mallard was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday. He was captured on Interstate 10 in Walton County.

Mallard is being held at the Lamar County Jail.

