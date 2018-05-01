Scammer posing as Forrest County Sheriff's Deputy

The department said citizens have reported receiving calls from someone pretending to be a Forrest County Deputy. (Photo source: Forrest County Sheriff's Dept.)

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam happening in the community.

The department said citizens have reported receiving calls from someone pretending to be a Forrest County Deputy, in some cases using an actual deputy's name.

Detective John Tryner said the phony "deputy" is telling victims that he or she has been summoned for jury duty and failed to appear, resulting in a fine against them that the "deputy" is attempting to collect. If the fine is not paid, the "deputy" tells the victim a warrant will be issued for the victim's arrest.

The phone number the scammer is calling from is (601) 563-7526.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will never contact anyone via telephone in an attempt to coerce the immediate payment of a fine.

If you receive a call, hang up immediately.

