Motorcyclist killed in Lamar County wreck identified

A motorcyclist died after a crash Tuesday morning in Purvis, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Travis Luck of Troop J identified the motorcycle driver killed in the accident as 45-year-old J.D. Hartfield Jr., of Purvis.

MHP troopers responded to the accident just before 9 a.m. on State Route 589 near Norman Road. Luck said the motorcycle was heading north on Highway 589 when it crossed the center line and collided with a SUV.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with cuts and bruises, Luck said.

The crash is still under investigation by MHP.

