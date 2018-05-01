Lamar County woman pleads guilty to federal drug charge

A Lamar County woman pleaded guilty to federal charges after agents seized hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs last year.

Shereka Holmes was charged with one count of sale of controlled substance with intent to distribute after authorities seized six pounds of crystal meth and a half-pound of black tar heroin during the search warrants last August.

Holmes entered the guilty plea Monday, part of a plea agreement. In that agreement, the charge has been changed to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, the charge carries a sentence of at least four years, but no more than 40 years in prison, a term of supervised release for at least four years and a fine up to $5,000,000.

Authorities found the illegal drugs during search warrants at two Lamar County homes. According to Sheriff Danny Rigel, one of the homes was on Travertine Drive in the Dandridge subdivision and the other was on Tiffin Street off Jackson Road.

At the time of the seizure, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy told WDAM the estimated street value of the ice was between $250,000 and $300,000, and the black tar heroin ranged from $7,500 to $10,000.

"A half-pound of black tar heroin is a significant seizure," Dowdy told WDAM. "It's getting pretty typical of what we are seeing with the drug trade, these dealers are offering a variety of drugs to their clientele, and we are very fortunate to get that much dope off the street."

A sentencing hearing has been set for August 21 before District Judge Keith Starrett.

