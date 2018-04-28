Successful “Day Out Against Litter” in Lamar County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Successful “Day Out Against Litter” in Lamar County

Successful "Day Out Against Litter" in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Lamar County is looking cleaner thanks to the community Saturday morning.

County Administrator Jody Waits said more than 200 volunteers participated in the county’s third annual “Day Out Against Litter.”

"It was a big success,” said Waits.  “It’s great to see community members out helping us make Lamar County better."

Waits said more than a thousand bags of trash were picked up. 

Volunteers were given a t-shirt and treated to burgers after cleaning up the community thanks to Mugshots. 

