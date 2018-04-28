Successful “Day Out Against Litter” in Lamar County; (Photo Source: Jody Waits )

Lamar County is looking cleaner thanks to the community Saturday morning.

Lamar County Day Out Against Litter -> Supervisor Philip Carlisle says more than 200 volunteers helped clean-up the community this morning! ?????? pic.twitter.com/ZUx55jdB3N — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) April 28, 2018

County Administrator Jody Waits said more than 200 volunteers participated in the county’s third annual “Day Out Against Litter.”

"It was a big success,” said Waits. “It’s great to see community members out helping us make Lamar County better."

Waits said more than a thousand bags of trash were picked up.

Volunteers were given a t-shirt and treated to burgers after cleaning up the community thanks to Mugshots.

