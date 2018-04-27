Jimmy Buffett inducted into Southern Miss Alumni Hall of Fame

Buffett received a degree from the Univeristy of Southern Mississippi in 1969. Source: WDAM.

Jimmy Buffett may have parrot heads for fans, but he will always be a Golden Eagle.

Before his show at the Saenger Theater on Thursday night, the Southern Miss Alumni Association inducted Buffett into the Southern Miss Alumni Hall of Fame. Buffett is the first member of the 2018 class.

Buffett received a degree from USM in 1969. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

School boy heart heading your way Hattiesburg! See you tonight pic.twitter.com/wVIlAX2PEo — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) April 26, 2018

USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett and Brett Favre joined Buffett on stage for the presentation.

