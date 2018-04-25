Longtime Purvis dental assistant celebrated for her work

Claburn has worked with the Parker family for 47 years. (Photo Source: WDAM)

A Purvis Dental Assistant with decades of experience got a special surprise today.

Eddie Lou "Tina" Claburn began assisting the late Dr. Bob Parker in April 1971, and now she is working for his son.

Co-workers, friends and even patients joined the 76-year-old Wednesday to celebrate her service in the community.

Claburn, who was a beautician, was the only employee hired to work with the patients in 1971 and has continued to work chair-side for 47 years.

"I just wanted to always be a nurse and that's the way I got close to it," said Claburn.

Claburn said she works about three-and-a-half days a week, about four-to-six hours each day.

"She adjusts dentures, she repairs dentures, she can restore teeth if she wants to, we don't do that but anything we ask and she's always, always on time, never been late," said Dr. Mark H. Parker. "Always at work."

The Mississippi Dental Association presented Claburn with a certificate of recognition for her work over the last 47 years.

"I didn't want to go to Hattiesburg and work, I didn't want to drive back and forth," said Claburn. "I just loved it and I just stayed there, they were good to me."

Claburn said there is no conversation about retirement any time in the near future.

