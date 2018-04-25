Unofficial results in for Lamar Co. School Board special election

With 100 percent of Lamar County precincts reporting, Jeremy Chance, of Purvis, leads Gladys Parker Rogers, of Lumberton, with an unofficial vote count of 570 to 282 (Photo source: Lamar County School District)

Unofficial results are in after some Lamar County and Pearl River County voters headed to the polls Thursday to elect a new school board member.

With 100 percent of Lamar County precincts reporting, Jeremy Chance, of Purvis, leads Gladys Parker Rogers, of Lumberton, with an unofficial vote count of 570 to 282, according to Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Chance also leads Rodgers in Pearl River County with an unofficial count of 28 to five.

Hankins said the official numbers will come in as soon as the affidavit ballots are counted.

The special election was for the newly-drawn District C formed during the consolidation of the Lamar County and Lumberton Public School Districts.

Hankins said the redistricting happened over the past eight weeks. District C includes all of Lumberton and Yawn, nearly all of Baxterville "minus a handful of voters" and portions of Greenville, Pine Grove, Purvis and South Purvis.

