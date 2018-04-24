Public hearings set for input on future plans in Lamar County

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors is hoping to hear new ideas and visions from the community through a series of public hearings next month.

The board is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, a broad-based twenty-five year plan that guides the county livability consistent with the community’s vision. The initial Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2008.

"We try to interview anybody who has a stake in that and obviously if you live in Lamar County, you have a stake in that because we're talking about where do we build roads, where would we possibly zone certain areas, what are the needs for the county when it comes to recreational facilities or fire stations, or police protection," said County Administrator Jody Waits.

Elements of the Plan consist of Goals and Objectives, Land Use, Transportation Plan, and Public Facilities Plan.

"Obviously the board members are seeking input from constituents all the time and as is the case, usually, you only hear from very few," said Waits. "Either they are upset or they know how to call their supervisor, so we are hoping this broadens that conversation so that everyone has input in what goes on in the community."

If you'd like to attend, all hearings begin at 6 p.m.:

Tuesday, May 8 - Lamar Park Community Center

Thursday, May 10 - Lumberton Community Center

Tuesday, May 15 - Sumrall Community Center

Thursday, May 17 - Purvis Community Center

Tuesday, May 22 - Breland Community Center

You can find more information about the Lamar County Comprehensive Plan update here.

