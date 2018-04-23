Suspect bites man helping a Lumberton officer during chase

A look at Joshua Root's arm after the suspect bit him while helping the officer put handcuffs on him. Source: Provided.

A man jumping in to help a Lumberton Police Officer ended up with an injury of his own Monday.

Lumberton Police Chief Carlus Page said an officer was dispatched in reference to a domestic incident just before 10 a.m. on Southern Street when the suspect, identified as Jeameal Taylor, starting running.

Page said Taylor had knowledge he was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and "immediately took off running."

A civilian, Joshua Root, saw the chase and assisted the officer. Page said once they caught up with Taylor on West Hinton Street, he bit Root while they were trying to restrain him.

Root's wife, Ashley, said her husband saw the officer involved in the chase and "hopped out of their company vehicle and asked if he needed help and the officer scream 'yes, please' so he began to chase him."

Root said her husband spent "most of the afternoon at FGH getting shots and preventative medication" after the bite.

Taylor, 24, was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with officer and resisting arrest. He was also wanted on a warrant out of the Lumberton Police Department.

"Things like this happen every day in law enforcement, even in small places like Lumberton, Mississippi," said Page. "But it's always rewarding to know there are people that are pro-police, willing to jump in the fight against crime and help those who wear the badge."

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.