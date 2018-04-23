Hattiesburg man accused of choking wife, dropping her off at the hospital

A Hattiesburg man is accused of choking his wife and then leaving her at a local hospital.

Hattiesburg Police responded to a local hospital in reference to the domestic assault Monday morning. According to HPD Spokesman Ryan Moore, the victim said her husband choked her and then drove her to the hospital and left around 5:30 a.m.

She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged, Moore said.

When officers located the victim's husband, Anton Bolden, on Hardy Street, he ran from officers and was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Bolden, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement (misdemeanor), resisting arrest (misdemeanor), and felony domestic violence-aggravated assault. He was also booked on two outstanding warrants for domestic violence-simple and petit larceny auto.

Bolden is booked at the Forrest County Jail.

