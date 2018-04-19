Sting leads to 4 arrests, stolen weapons from Hattiesburg car break-ins

Three men and a 16-year-old were arrested in the overnight sting. Source: WDAM.

An overnight auto burglary sting lead to four arrests and several stolen weapons and electronics in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, three men and a teenager, all out of North Mississippi, were arrested around 3: 45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North 37th Avenue and Montague Boulevard.

The four arrests include:

Walter Williams, 18, of Jackson, charged with two counts of auto burglary.

Lee Young, 21, of Lexington, charged with two counts of auto burglary and possession of a stolen weapon.

Denario Caldwell, 20, of Jackson, charged with two counts of auto burglary.

16-year-old male, of Jackson, also charged with two counts of auto burglary.

HPD Spokesman Ryan Moore said multiple items, ranging from stolen weapons to electronics, were found inside the car the suspects were in. That car was seized and taken to the Hattiesburg Police impound lot to be searched and processed in the investigation.

Investigators believe this will clear more than a dozen auto burglary cases in the past week, and possibly more as the investigation goes on. HPD said additional charges are expected.

As of April 1, 34 auto burglaries have been reported to Hattiesburg Police.

Unlocked: 23

Broken windows: 5

Undetermined due to reporting parties: 6

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

