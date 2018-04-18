Teen hit by utility truck in Lumberton

A 15-year-old was hit by a utility truck Wednesday afternoon in Lumberton. (Photo Source: WDAM.)

A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was hit by a utility truck in Lumberton.

Police Chief Carlus Page said the teen was riding his bike when he was hit by a utility truck out of Columbia.

The wreck happened on West Main Street and 9th Street just before 1 p.m.

Page said the teen was transported to Forrest General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At last check, he was in stable condition.

The driver of the utility truck was not taken into custody.

Chief Page said the wreck is under investigation.

