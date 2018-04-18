Superintendent addresses concerns from parents

Smith said the district and law enforcement agencies have not found evidence of any criminal intent or any credible threats to any Lamar County campuses. (Photo source: WDAM)

After several parents called WDAM Wednesday about concerned about rumors of a threat to a Lamar County High School, we reached out to Superintendent Tess Smith.

Smith said the district and law enforcement agencies have not found evidence of any criminal intent or any credible threats to any Lamar County campuses.

Here is her full statement:

"The Lamar County School District over the last few days has investigated reports of students who were concerned about some of their peers individual safety. These reports were thoroughly investigated by Officers of the School District Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff's Department and all concerns were shared with the parents of those students. We have found no evidence of any criminal intent or any credible threats to any of our campuses."

Smith said the Lamar County Sheriff's Department has assisted with any reports in the last few days.

She added if any parents are concerned, they are urged contact school or district administration to share their concerns or report an incident.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.