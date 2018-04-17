Bond set for man charged in Dewey Street murder investigation

Deborah McGee was found dead in her home on Dewey Street on Sunday, March 25. (Photo Source: WDAM.)

Bond has been set for the man charged in the murder investigation of a 63-year-old Hattiesburg teacher.

According to the Forrest County Jail website, bond was set at $100,000 for Andrew Presley, 53, of Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged Presley with one count of hindering prosecution on Thursday, April 12, after he was brought in for questioning in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Deborah McGee was found dead in her home on Dewey Street on Sunday, March 25. Two days later, Hattiesburg Police announced that the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Captain Brandon McLemore said they believe the suspect who committed the 'heinous crime' knew McGee. According to HPD Spokesman Ryan Moore, Presley has a child with McGee's niece.

Hours after police found McGee dead, Presley was booked on a warrant for domestic violence. Moore said the warrant was connected to a separate incident, not related to the homicide.

Police have not released any new details regarding how McGee was killed, or results from an autopsy report. However, McLemore said there were no signs of forced entry at the home. When asked if anything was taken from the home, McLemore said that could not be released at the time of the investigation.

McGee was well-known in the community and taught at Antonelli College in Hattiesburg for 11 years.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Presley remained behind bars at the Forrest County Jail.

Anyone with information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.

