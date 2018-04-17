Brad Hankins named Purvis head football coach - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Brad Hankins named Purvis head football coach

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Connect
Brad Hankins. Courtesy: WDAM Brad Hankins. Courtesy: WDAM
PURVIS, MS (WDAM) -

Purvis defensive coordinator Brad Hankins has been promoted to head coach of the Tornadoes, the school announced on Monday.

Hankins spent the past four seasons as an assistant under Purvis coach Perry Wheat – Wheat retired on March 23.

With 21 years of coaching experience, Hankins’ promotion marks the first head coaching position of his career.

