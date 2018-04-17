WDAM All-Star: Wayne County pitcher Tanner Wells

It happened nearly a month ago, but the perfect game Tanner Wells’ pitched is big enough of a deal to talk about in April.

The Wayne County junior struck out ten of the 18 batters he faced in the War Eagles’ 10-0 win over Laurel on March 27.

“It was a great moment,” Wells said. “I thank my teammates, they were there for me, they made plays behind me. My coaches, they helped me, guided me through the game.”

Wells boasts a 1.72 earned-run-average for Wayne County (14-8). The War Eagles will need his presence on the mound when they open the playoffs at Long Beach on Friday.

“As a ninth grader, [Wells] pitched for us, had to play a lot for us,” said Wayne County head coach Ian Sharp. “He has continued to develop. He’s a player, people know who he is. He’s able to go out there for us and give us his best every night and that’s what we ask of him. He’s learning how to pitch the baseball, he’s learning how to command three pitches and he’s maturing every day.”

