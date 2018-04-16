Seminary baseball seeks 2nd straight state title appearance

Three years after taking over the Perry Central baseball program, coach Josh Anderson has led the Bulldogs to their first Region 8-2A title in school history. Perry Central (17-7) is having a record season in New Augusta.More >>
Both programs have a rich tradition of winning. In fact, Sumrall (22-7) and West Lauderdale (23-2) have won three state championships combined in the last four years – the Knights most recently in 2017 and the Bobcats in 2015.More >>
She's the former state president of Mississippi HOSA, president of the first NAACP chapter in Jefferson Davis County, president of the Beta Club, president of Mu Alpha Theta chapter for three years. Those are only some of the accomplishments of a Bassfield girl. Perhaps the biggest one thus far, is an acceptance letter and a full ride Bill Gates Scholarship to Harvard University. This young woman exudes brains, beauty, and faith.More >>
