Seminary baseball seeks 2nd straight state title appearance

Seminary’s run to the 2017 state championship was huge for the program, marking its first title appearance since 2003.

The Bulldogs fell to Mooreville in the class 3A state championship, and the result has fueled them all season long.

The Region 8-3A champs open the 2018 playoffs on Friday against Forest. The Seminary seniors and head coach Jeff Graves – who plans to resign after the season – hope to go out on top.

“I feel like we have a chance,” Graves said. “It’s going to boil down to putting all phases of the game together and being able to do everything and execute everything well. To make a run…we’re going to have to play our best ball.”

“Coming up short last year really hurt a lot,” said Seminary senior Landry McQueen. “It really clicked about the middle of the season for us seniors that start that this really is our last season of high school baseball. That’s really been our biggest drive is just trying to have our last high school game be a win.”

