No. 11 William Carey takes SSAC series from Loyola-New Orleans

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
WESTWEGO, La. -

From William Carey University Sports Information Department

Marcus Buckley drove in four runs with a pair of singles and Lucas Scott went 3-for-5 Sunday as William Carey University knocked off Loyola University-New Orleans 9-3.

The victory gave the 11th-ranked Crusaders the rubber match of the three-game series. Carey had taken the first game of a Friday doubleheader 10-3 before dropping the nightcap 11-4.

Buckley hit a two-run single and Scott an RBI-single in the first inning to give Carey (28-15, 12-6 SSAC) a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Loyola (20-27, 3-17) began chipping away at the Crusaders’ lead, eventually tying the game 3-3 after five innings.

But Carey batted around in the sixth inning, scoring six runs on six hits to put the game away.

Starting pitcher Devin Smith picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Smith walked three and struck out four. Carey relievers Dylan Spiers and Colby Shaw combined to allow just three hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Crusaders will host second-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Milton Wheeler Field.

