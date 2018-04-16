Two Lady Bobcats named basketball All-America

From Jones County Junior College Sports Information

The honors continue to mount for Jones County Junior College teammates Alexis Tolefree and Nique Cherry.

The two Lady Bobcats were named National Junior College Athletic Association Division I All-America for a second consecutive season.

Tolefree, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard, was named second-team All-America for 2017-18. Cherry, a 6-1 sophomore forward, was named to the All-America third team for her play this past season.

In 2016-17, Tolefree was a first-team All-America selection, while Cherry was honorable mention All-America.

Tolefree and Cherry helped the Lady Bobcats to a 26-4 record that included Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College and Region 23 championships for a second consecutive season as well as a second consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division I National Basketball Tournament.

Both were named All-Region 23 and also named to the All-Region 23 tournament team. In their two seasons with the Lady Bobcats, Tolefree and Cherry helped the Lady Bobcats to a 56-6 record.

Tolefree ranked second in the MACJC and seventh nationally in scoring, averaging 21.3 points a game. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals a game and ranked third nationally in 3-point field goals per game. She scored 50 points against Copiah-Lincoln Community College in the Region 23 championship game.

Cherry, who has signed to play at East Carolina University next season, averaged 14.7 points and 14.1 rebounds a game. She topped the MACJC and ranked third nationally in rebounds per game.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.