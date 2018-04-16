Laurel woman charged for stabbing man in the leg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel woman charged for stabbing man in the leg

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Grace Allen, 50, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. (Photo Source: Laurel Police Department.) Grace Allen, 50, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. (Photo Source: Laurel Police Department.)
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A woman was arrested over the weekend for stabbing a man in the leg.

Laurel Police Officers responded to a report of aggravated assault on Mississippi Avenue Friday night. According to Captain Tommy Cox, officers found a man suffering from a single stab wound to the leg.

Cox said the victim was transported by EMSERVE to South Central Regional Medical Center and then to Forrest General Hospital for treatment. 

Grace Allen, 50, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. Her bond was set at $50,000 Saturday.

If you have information about this or any other case, please contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

    Three years after taking over the Perry Central baseball program, coach Josh Anderson has led the Bulldogs to their first Region 8-2A title in school history. Perry Central (17-7) is having a record season in New Augusta.

