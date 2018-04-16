Homeowner catches burglary suspects in the act; gives chase

Before officers could reach the scene, the homeowner called police, saying he was chasing the suspects who broke into his home. (Photo source: WDAM)

Shots were fired Monday in Hattiesburg after a homeowner started chasing three burglary suspects who were making their getaway from his home.

According to Hattiesburg police, officers responded to a burglary in progress on James Street around 2:30 p.m.

Before officers could reach the scene, the homeowner called police, saying he was chasing the suspects who broke into his home.

HPS spokesman Ryan Moore said the homeowner followed the suspects onto Katie Avenue. Moore said that’s when the suspects fired shots into the air from the vehicle window.

After the shots were fired, Moore said, two of the suspects bailed out of the vehicle and took off on foot. The driver continued driving in the John Street area.

Moore said none of the suspects were identified. If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stopper at 601-582-7867.

