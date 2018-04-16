Forrest County board recognizes trooper for decades of service

The well known and respected Mississippi of Highway Patrol trooper was awarded a proclamation from the Forrest County Board of Supervisors during their Monday meeting. (Photo source: WDAM)

Master Sergeant James Honeysucker will be hanging up his troopers hat at the end of the month.

The well known and respected Mississippi of Highway Patrol trooper was awarded a proclamation from the Forrest County Board of Supervisors during their Monday meeting. Honeysucker was commended and recognized for almost 36 years of patrolling for Troop J.

Board President David Hogan said his presence in the community has saved the lives of citizens.

“Many adolescent kids with a new drivers license racing down to the agricultural high school and you would stop those kids, warn them and write them a ticket if they deserved it," Hogan said to Honeysucker. "I really and truly believe that you saved lives in doing that.”

Honeysucker's last day on the job will be on Monday, April 30.

"For me, I just want to do all I could to make them safe where they could get home to you all," Honeysucker said to the crowd. "Because to have to knock on that door to tell them their child is not coming home anymore, that I didn’t like."

"The tears they cried beside the road, they dry up in no time," Honeysucker said, referring to teenagers receiving a ticket. "But the tears a parent cries when you knock on that door, those are a different type of tears.”

