Woman killed in Hwy. 11 crash identified

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict has identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. Highway 11.

Benedict said 84-year-old Shirley Owens Stodard, of Hattiesburg, died in the crash.

Officials said it appears Stodard was driving across the northbound lanes of the highway and onto Whispering Pines Boulevard when her car was hit by a truck on the passenger side.

Stodard was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, Benedict said.

Whispering Pines Boulevard leads to The Claiborne retirement living and care community. Benedict said Stodard was a resident at The Claiborne.

