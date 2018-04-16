Georgia Pacific employees return to work in Taylorsville after strike

After more than two weeks of picketing for fair contracts, employees of Georgia Pacific in Taylorsville returned to work Monday. (Photo source: WDAM)

After more than two weeks of picketing for fair contracts, employees of Georgia Pacific in Taylorsville returned to work Monday.

A Georgia Pacific representative reached out to WDAM Sunday and said, "The union at our facility in Taylorsville voted to end their strike, ratify their contract and return to work."

The strike started March 28 when members of Carpenters Local 2086 said they had already negotiated for 12 months regarding scheduling. Employees striking said they were unclear on the language used in the contracts, and they had little work-life balance.

Georgia Pacific representatives met with the union Friday, April 13, but made no progress in the mediated meeting.

A union representative said the employees were meeting their maximum allotted time to strike, and that if they were to continue, it would "enable the company to close their doors on us."

"The Taylorsville team is beginning to rework shifts and welcome employees back," said the Georgia Pacific representative.

