Storm damages power line, truck in Lamar County

Jessica Gipson, who lives at the home on Roseberry Road, said she wasn’t home at the time the storm went down, but her fiancé inside said he didn’t hear a thing. (Photo source: WDAM)

One Lamar County family is dealing with a big problem in their yard after severe storms rolled through Saturday morning.

Jessica Gipson, who lives at the home on Roseberry Road, said she wasn’t home at the time the storm went down, but her fiancé inside said he didn’t hear a thing.

The tree snapped near the stump and took a power line down with it, cutting off electricity to the home and assumed area.

Gipson said nobody was injured, but the Ford truck had some damage to the hood when a limb went through it.

She said luckily, it fell into the yard and not in a different direction on the home.

