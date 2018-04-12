First Alert: Severe weather threats move out of Pine Belt

There are currently no severe weather warnings across the Pine Belt. The severe threat is over for areas along and west of I-59.

Preparations:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you should leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you'll still have access to live streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.

What we know right now:

Threats:

If a severe storm develops near you, expect heavy rain (with localized flooding), damaging wind (up to 75 mph), hail (up to the size of half-dollars) and the possibility of a tornado. If a tornado does develop, given the atmospheric setup, it will have the capability to be stronger than an EF-1.

Rainfall estimates continue to increase as the model data continues to come in. Right now the forecast is for two to four inches of rain possible for the area, with some spots seeing as much as six inches of rain.

Timing:

Right now, it looks like the first storms could develop as early as 10 a.m. Saturday in Simpson and Smith counties. The line of storms will pass through the area from northwest to southeast between 10 a.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Unknowns:

The strength of any one particular thunderstorm. While we have a pretty good idea about where the strongest storms may develop, figuring out which one storm will be the strongest isn't possible.

Extra Forecast Details:

You can always find extra forecast details, a more in-depth look at the timeline, or a scientific explanation about the setup on Nick's Blog. If you want to know why this time is different than last time or you are curious about what goes into a severe weather forecast, that is the place to go. There are a lot of extra details and meteorological information to learn about on his blog.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

