Man pleads guilty to supplying heroin to the Pine Belt

A California man pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a plan to sell heroin in the Pine Belt, after agents found more than 900 grams of heroin at a Soso home.

Vincente Manuel Ruiz, 37, of Modesto, California, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and DEA Special Agent in Charge Stephen G. Azzam.

The investigation into Ruiz started after DEA agents executed a search warrant at a property in Soso, according to a press release. At the home, agents found 951 grams of heroin. The investigation led agents to Ruiz as the source of the heroin supply.

After the arrest of Ruiz, DEA agents located two cell phones that showed someone had sent packages of money to Ruiz in California. Ruiz pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute heroin from August 2017 through December 13, 2017.

Ruiz will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on July 17, 2018. He faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Ellisville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk is prosecuting the case.

