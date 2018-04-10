Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm

Cory Demond Ward, 31, pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. (Photo source: Raycom News Network) Cory Demond Ward, 31, pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. (Photo source: Raycom News Network)
A Hattiesburg man faces ten years behind bar after selling a gun to a confidential informant, when he shouldn't have owned a weapon to begin with.

Cory Demond Ward, 31, pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office with the Southern District of Mississippi, Ward admitted he sold a .38 caliber Colt revolver to a confidential informant for $125 in October 2017.

Ward had previously been convicted of burglary of a dwelling in the Circuit Court of Lamar County.

Ward faces a potential sentence of ten years, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. His sentencing is set for August 21, 2018, at 10:45 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case is prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Annette Williams.

