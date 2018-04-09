Bonds set for ten charged in deadly Hattiesburg shooting

Bond has been set for the ten people charged in "multiple incidents" at a Hattiesburg apartment complex last week, including a deadly shooting.

Hattiesburg police responded to the shooting at Pineview Apartments off Country Club Road just before 3 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Mark Gould dead in the courtyard. Police believe Gould was running from the scene after a fight when he was shot.

HPD issued a warrant for the arrest of Jonathon Darnell Jones early Friday morning. Jones turned himself in to authorities that evening. He is charged with murder.

Nine others were charged in connection to the "multiple incidents" over two days at the apartment complex. HPD spokesman Ryan Moore confirmed officers responded to an assault at the complex Thursday morning around 8 a.m., where a victim was hit in the head with an object. Moore said the department would not release which arrests, if any, where involved in that incident.

The full list of suspects and charges are as follows, according to Hattiesburg Police. Bond amounts were gathered from the Forrest County Jail:

Jonathon Darnell Jones, 26, of Laurel. Charged with murder, bond set at $200,000.

Theodore Jones, 23, of Shabuta. Charged with accessory after the fact of murder, bond set at $25,000.

Evelyn Bryant, 24, of Hattiesburg. Charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, accessory before the fact and hindering prosecution/rendering criminal assistance. Bond set at $20,000 for the conspiracy charge and $25,000 for hindering prosecution.

Maxine Holliman, 26, of Hattiesburg. Charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, bond set at $20,000.

Michelle Lumzy, 29, of Hattiesburg. Charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, bond set at $20,000.

Montrell Holliman, 28, of Hattiesburg. Charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, bond set at $20,000.

Chris Heidelburg, 34, of Hattiesburg. Charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, bond set at $20,000.

Christopher Lee, 36, of Hattiesburg. Charged with hindering prosecution, bond set at $25,000.

Sidney Hosey, 28, of Laurel: Charged with accessory before the fact, bond set at $40,000.

Danielle Blanks, 32, of Quitman: Charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, bond set at $25,000.

Hosey and Blanks have posted bail and are no longer in custody, according to officials at the Forrest County Jail.

HPD reported members of the Vice Lord Nation and Black Gangster Disciples gangs were involved in the altercation that led up to the shooting. As the investigation progressed, officials said the incidents that led to the shooting were not gang-related. However, gang members affiliated with multiple gangs were involved in the shooting.

Other arrests are pending, and additional charges could be added to suspects in the investigation, according to HPD.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

