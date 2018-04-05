Laurel man headed to prison for selling meth

A Laurel man will spend the next five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. (Photo source: WDAM)

A Laurel man will spend the next five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Joshua Durwin Parish, 37, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Derryle Smith.

Parish was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

According to a news release, a confidential source called Parish and discussed purchasing methamphetamine in 2014. Parish met with the confidential source and sold about 26 grams of methamphetamine worth $850. The telephone calls and meeting were video and audio recorded.

DEA agents tested the methamphetamine, which had a 98.7 percent. Parish pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2017, to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. It was prosecuted by former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jerry Rushing and current Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk.

