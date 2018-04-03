You can help Hattiesburg win $20K for park improvements

Throughout the month of April, residents can nominate Hattiesburg in the “Meet Me at the Park” campaign hosted by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg)

Hattiesburg is hoping residents will help the city win thousands of dollars in grant money to go towards a local park improvement project.

Throughout the month of April, residents can nominate Hattiesburg in the “Meet Me at the Park” campaign hosted by the National Recreation and Park Association in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company.

At the end of April, the city with the most nominations will receive a $20,000 grant to improve a local park.

“Parks and green spaces are an essential quality of life offering for our neighborhoods. They encourage recreation, provide safe spaces for children and they foster community within our city,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “And in every neighborhood town hall that we’ve hosted, a common theme is the need for more park spaces, better equipment and facility upgrades.”

You can help by going to meetmeatthepark.org and typing in "Hattiesburg, MS." Voters can vote once a day until April 30.

"We know that we need to upgrade several aspects of our current parks, but we also think we want to do some new projects, too. So anytime there is a funding source that we can have our people get out and vote and hopefully secure, we are going to do that," said Barker.

