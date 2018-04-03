Lamar Co. teacher fired after report of inappropriate relationship with student

A Lamar County School District teacher has been fired after a report of an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Photo source: Facebook/Lamar County School District)

A Lamar County School District teacher has been fired after a report of a possible inappropriate relationship with a student.

In a statement released Tuesday, Superintendent Tess Smith said the district conducted an immediate investigation when the information regarding the inappropriate relationship was reported last week.

Smith said the teacher was fired Thursday and the issue was reported to the Mississippi Department of Education Department of Licensure that afternoon.

She said the student, who is an 18-year-old male, will not face any punishment for the situation.

"In this case, the student is the victim," said Smith. "Regardless, even if the student was 20 years old, they're still the victim in this case. That teacher is the adult, and we put a great deal of faith in that teacher to maintain their integrity and their professionalism at all times."

Smith said the incident has been reported to the District Attorney's Office, but she doubts anything will move forward due to the student's age.

"I just felt that we had a duty to notify, and then we've covered all of our bases. That way, if we missed something, they can look into it if need be," Smith said.

The district is not releasing the identities of the parties involved, or the school where the possible relationship took place.

Smith urges any student, parent or staff member to report anything that may seem inappropriate.

"Make notification. If you see something, say something, and that is what we've always said," Smith said. "There is never a time where this would be appropriate in any way, shape or form."

