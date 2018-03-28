Man arrested for stealing from a chicken farm - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man arrested for stealing from a chicken farm

Jerry Brewer. (Photo Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department.) Jerry Brewer. (Photo Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department.)
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in feed from a Wayne County chicken farm is now behind bars.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said Jerry Brewer was arrested on the coast Monday night. Ashley said Brewer had been on the run for about seven months.

Brewer has been charged with commercial burglary. He is currently booked at the Wayne County Jail. 

