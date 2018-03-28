Hattiesburg pipe project to fix brown water woes

The Ward 2 project is expected to take four to six weeks. (Photo source: WDAM.)

Complaints about brown water and low water pressure in a Hattiesburg neighborhood led officials to find the source underground: a bad hook-up.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said a number of homes in the Gay Avenue area are still hooked up to an old, smaller water line, even though a newer, larger pipe had been installed. He announced plans for a $100,000 project to fix the issue Wednesday morning.

"You find mistakes and you try to fix them," said Barker. "You don't have to dig into why things were done the way they were, but we're glad to be able to identify the problem and try to find a solution for these residents."

Barker said the hook-up did not impact a resident's billing or service. Alan Howe, the city's Sewer and Water Director, said the new line had been installed about five years ago.

"One of our goals is to be rapid response. People call in with a problem, we go take care of the problem," said Howe. "We go investigate it, research it and take care of it. This is another one of the projects we want to do, take care of the discolored water around the city."

The project will begin next week and expected to take four to six weeks. It will cost around $100,000, which will come from regular maintenance funds.

Project details:

Gay Avenue:

Will connect customers (those who are still connected to old water line) to available 8” or 6" line between 101 Gay Avenue to 208 Gay Avenue.

Will run a new 6” line between West 6th Avenue and West 7th Avenue.

Rawls Avenue:

Will connect customers (those who are still connected to old water line) to available 8” or 6" line between 107 Rawls Avenue to 300 Rawls Avenue.

Will run a new 6” line between West 5th Avenue and West 6th Avenue.

W 5th Street:

Will connect customers (those who are still connected to old water line) to available 8” or 6” line between 303 W 5th Street to 822 W 5th Street.

Will connect customers (those who are still connected to old water line) to available 6” line between 1013 W 5th Street to 1105 W 5th Street.

Will run a new 6” line between Rawls Avenue and Gay Avenue.

Will run a new 6” line from 1013 W 5th Street to 1105 W 5th Street and then South to W 4th Street.

W 6th Street:

Will connect customers (those who are still connected to old water line) to available 8” line between 700 W 6th Street to 708 W 6th Street.

W 7th Street:

Will connect customer (those who are still connected to old water line) to available 6” line at 802 W 7th Street and 903 W 7th Street.

Will run a new 6” line between Rawls Avenue to 60 feet West of Gay Avenue.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.