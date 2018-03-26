No. 3 JCJC baseball sweeps Northwest over weekend

By Shawn Wansley

Jones County Junior College Sports Information Director

Cooper Brune allowed one hit over seven innings to dominate the opening game, and Jones County Junior College rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the second to sweep a Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges doubleheader Saturday from visiting Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The third-ranked Bobcats (17-5, 4-2 MACJC) will remain at home, hosting East Central Community College at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Community Bank Park.

Brune (5-0) picked up the pitching victory in a 6-1 decision in the opener, striking out three and walking four.

The Bobcats gave Brune all the runs he would need with a three-run, first inning. Trace Henry doubled followed by a single from Luther Woullard. Both scored on a double by Jake Mason, and one-out later, Mason came around on a single by Brandon Hale.

Mason’s run-scoring single put JCJC up 4-0 in the second and a two-run double by Woullard made the score 6-0 in the sixth.

Henry and Mason each finished with a double and two singles, while Woullard and Hale each hit a double and single. Stephen Matthews had two singles for the Bobcats.

In the second game, JCJC fell behind 4-0, but sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring times with two outs.

Jay Simpson (4-1) picked up the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Will Freeman earned his second save of the season, allowing a run on one hit in his inning’s work. He walked one and struck out three.

Woullard hit a triple and double in the nightcap and Hale added a double.

