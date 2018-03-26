75-year-old charged in Lamar County shooting

A 75-year-old man is behind bars after a Sunday night shooting in Lamar County. Clarence Anderson, of Lumberton, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies responded to Anderson's home on Neimeyer Lane around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. A 32-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. Rigel said the woman was shot with a small-caliber handgun.

The victim was transported by air ambulance to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

Anderson is awaiting his initial appearance at the Lamar County Jail.

