One charged, one injured in Wayne County shooting

A Sunday night shooting sent one man to the hospital and another behind bars in Wayne County.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said deputies responded to the 500 block of State Line Battles Road around 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to Wayne General Hospital and then to Forrest General Hospital. Ashley said the victim is listed in stable condition.

Shedrick Nykemi Williams has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 601-735-2323.

