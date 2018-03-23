Five Lamar County fire districts improve rating

Homeowners and businesses in five Lamar County fire districts should see a decrease in their insurance with fire rating improvements.

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors announced these Fire Class Protection Rating improvements from the Mississippi Rating Bureau at its meeting Thursday:

Town of Sumrall: Class 8 to Class 7

City of Lumberton: Class 8 to Class 7

Oloh Fire Protection District: Class 8 to Class 7

Central Lamar Fire Protection District: Class 8 to Class 7

Northeast Fire Protection District: Class 7 to Class 6

"This is big," said Supervisor Steve Lampton. "This is going to save our folks a lot of money."

The improvements come just a month after Southeast, Southwest, and Oak Grove fire districts improved from Class 8 to Class 7.

"Every reduction point lowers their insurance ratings," said County Administrator Jody Waits. "Of course, we are proud of all those departments who have worked hard at manpower, training, and water supply, whether it be shuttling water or hydrants."

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors encourage homeowners to reach out to their insurance agents to take advantage of the savings. Waits said he has heard multiple complaints from residents who were not seeing the decrease.

"Now, most insurance companies should see that already, because they look at the rating bureau to see, and at their next renewal, they should see a reduction," Waits said. "But, I would encourage them to reach out to their insurer to ask that question."

