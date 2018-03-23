Planting 'Pinwheels for Prevention' around the Pine Belt

You may have spotted pinwheels popping up around the Pine Belt recently.

The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention month, so Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center is teaming up with other organizations to plant pinwheel gardens at different county courthouses, parks and business to raise awareness.

There will be 414 pinwheels planted, which represents the number of child abuse victims that received services from the Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center in 2017.

Each blue pinwheel represents "one brave voice," or a child the center has been able to help. Each large pinwheel represents someone who is "gone but not forgotten," a person who wasn't able to get to help.

To learn more about "Pinwheels for Prevention," contact the Kids Hub at 601-909-6294.

