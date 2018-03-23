Construction to begin Monday on Sullivan Kilrain Rd.

You'll have to find a new route next week if you travel Sullivan Kilrain Road on a regular basis.

Lamar County Road Manager Tommy Jones said the busy, and at times dangerous, road that connects Lamar and Forrest counties will be shut down starting Monday.

"It's going to be a minor inconvenience because people are so used to coming through there, so we are asking them to be patient with us and give us some time to fix up the road," said Jones. "We are going to take some hazards out of it, and it will be a whole new road when we get finished with it."

Jones said crews will be taking the curve out of the road near the railroad tracks.

"There is a sharp curve, and there has been multiple wrecks," said Jones. "What we are going to do, realign the road. It will be a straight shot. You'll never have that curve again."

According to County Administrator Jody Waits, the project is expected to cost around $40,000.

Jones said Forrest County has agreed to start work on Monday as well, so the inconvenience of the shutdown is all at one time for drivers. Crews will start digging up the asphalt Monday to see what they have to work with underneath following the wet weather we've had in the Pine Belt.

The counties hope the construction project will only take a week, but that could be extended. We will be sure to update you throughout the process.

