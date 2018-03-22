Community meeting scheduled for Lincoln Road project

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors will update the community on an improvement project on Lincoln Road.

Phase I of the project included widening a portion of Hegwood Road from U.S. 98 and adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Lincoln Road.

"It would be widening Hegwood Road to Lincoln Road and Lincoln Road to Oak Grove Road that, again, is a very heavily traveled area. It's kind of become an east - west route from Hattiesburg to Lamar County," County Administrator Jody Waits told WDAM after the announcement of the project in April of last year.

The project will cost around $2.8 million.

The community meeting will be Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at the Oak Grove Optimist Park Community Center.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.